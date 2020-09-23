 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Heritage Day should be about more than braais and ‘Jerusalema’

Columns 1 hour ago

If you are going to be dancing to ‘Jerusalema’ this heritage day, may we understand the lyrical content that reminds us that our home is Jerusalem, a home of uprightness, hopefulness, thoughtfulness and selflessness.

Kabelo Chabalala
23 Sep 2020
06:00:04 AM
PREMIUM!
Heritage Day should be about more than braais and ‘Jerusalema’

Ubuntu. Picture: iStock

Our Heritage Day should be more than just about song and dance. It should be about us going back to a time and place where we used to be people of Ubuntu, a people of integrity and principles. For as long as I can remember, people have been sharing their brilliant business ideas with me. Many of those ideas have turned out to be profitable. Other ideas have been very fulfilling to those who trusted me enough to share their intellectual property with me. Not even once did I ever betray or steal an idea that wasn’t mine. That is...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Motorists set to pay for Gautrain expansion

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, spotlight on farm murders and Nehawu protests

World Trump defiantly presses ‘UN’ sanctions on Iran

Eish! WATCH: Thief steals Newcastle municipality’s job application box

Politics Political future of three ANC Gauteng leaders hangs in the balance


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.