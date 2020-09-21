 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Just hang 10, Ben 10…

Columns 2 hours ago

Other men find it difficult to know exactly what league they should be playing in when it comes to the opposite sex.

Brendan Seery
21 Sep 2020
04:53:42 AM
PREMIUM!
Just hang 10, Ben 10…

In the end, time is a great leveller. Muscle-bound jerks like you normally go to fat quickly as they age. Picture: iStock

In the minds of some men, lurks the “10-10 Rule”. This means we can be 10kg overweight and 10 years older… but women will still find us devastatingly attractive. Other men find it difficult to know exactly what league they should be playing in when it comes to the opposite sex. Years ago, on an Independent Sunday newspaper which shall remain nameless, both editor and deputy fell for the wiles of a sexy young woman from London who, because her dad was a hack with the Daily Mail in Africa in the turbulent ’60s, thought she’d like to try her...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government KPMG ‘rogue unit’ payments ‘acceptance of culpability’ – Van Loggerenberg

Government Ramaphosa ‘careful’ with Covid-19 graft report due to ANC politics – analyst

World Biden: Trump’s Supreme Court move exercise in ‘raw political power’

Crime Arms cache discovered at Baragwanath Hospital

Crime Suspect arrested for Rafferty farm murders after KZN Premier calls for calm


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.