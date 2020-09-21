 
 
Do you know anyone who got flu this year?

Columns

Imagine just how devastating the pandemic would be if we weren’t all doing our bit for the common good – wielding our hand sanitiser, wearing our masks, restricting our movements.

Jennie Ridyard
21 Sep 2020
04:53:43 AM
Social distancing and lockdown regulations meant that very few people got the ful this year. Image: iStock

Time for a good news pandemic story: the flu season in SA is over. But also, the flu season didn’t happen – laboratories at our National Institute for Communicable Diseases, which normally test and confirm upwards of 1,000 cases each winter, have identified just one. This is not only true for SA. All Southern Hemisphere regions reporting their winter figures have been startled by the data: in July and August 2019, Australia confirmed 131,000 cases of flu; this year, in the same months there were 315. Chile, Argentina and New Zealand are finding much the same: in New Zealand, GPs...

