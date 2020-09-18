 
 
Ending gender-based violence is a job for all

While government needs to lead from the front, it’s something we all have a part to play in achieving. 

Bernadette Wicks
18 Sep 2020
Gender-based violence is like a snake and the best way to kill it is to cut off its head. The already sky-high levels of violence inflicted on women, children and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex community in South Africa have soared higher still under lockdown. The government GBV and femicide command centre recorded more than 120 000 incidents in the first three weeks of the lockdown alone. Vodacom’s support call centres saw a 65% spike in calls. And these figures represent only those cases which were reported – a small fraction of the actual number....

