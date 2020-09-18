In search of the honey pot

South Africans are in a festive mood after Uncle Cyril’s announcement that we’re moving to lockdown Level 1 on Sunday at midnight. I’m the exception, because his announcement has left me scratching my head. Midnight on Sunday is not Sunday at all. It’s already Monday and to add insult to injury, the curfew kicks in at that very moment. But the thing that worries me most is his underplayed announcement about rebuilding the economy. The first four levels of our lockdown had a devastating effect on our already Zimmer frame-dependent finances. But those difficult times of huge foreign debt and...

South Africans are in a festive mood after Uncle Cyril’s announcement that we’re moving to lockdown Level 1 on Sunday at midnight. I’m the exception, because his announcement has left me scratching my head.

Midnight on Sunday is not Sunday at all. It’s already Monday and to add insult to injury, the curfew kicks in at that very moment. But the thing that worries me most is his underplayed announcement about rebuilding the economy. The first four levels of our lockdown had a devastating effect on our already Zimmer frame-dependent finances.

But those difficult times of huge foreign debt and high unemployment were, economically speaking, the good ol’ days. Stats SA last week revealed the economy shrank at an annualised rate of 51% during the second quarter. The unemployment figure threatens to include half of our population and we have been downgraded by Moody’s during the pandemic.

Uncle Cyril assured us there’s an economic recovery plan in the pipeline, but he didn’t give details – and details are what we need. The announcement comes after the National Economic Development and Labour Council has agreed to an action plan designed to put us on a path of growth.

While the final details will only be announced once it has been finalised by Cabinet, terms such as “sustainable and inclusive growth” and “job creation” have been thrown around. Which, of course should be applauded. But a lot of South Africans are cynical. Unemployment isn’t a pandemic-related problem – we were battling a 30% joblessness figure before the lockdown.

The credit agency downgrades were the result of our economic hardship before Covid-19. And do I have to mention load shedding? Of course, there is reason to be excited. Our infection rate is showing a commendable downturn.

Gender-based violence is getting the attention it needs. And the tourism industry got the green light. I am fully behind any attempt to restore the ruins of our economy.

As the wise Winnie The Pooh once said: “We need honey”. Our honey has to come in the form of growth. Education. Accountability and investments. And an Eskom that generates electricity at affordable prices.

