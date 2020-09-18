 
 
In search of the honey pot

Columns 7 hours ago

Uncle Cyril assured us there’s an economic recovery plan in the pipeline, but he didn’t give details – and details are what we need.

Dirk Lotriet
18 Sep 2020
05:02:35 AM
Dirk Lotriet.

South Africans are in a festive mood after Uncle Cyril’s announcement that we’re moving to lockdown Level 1 on Sunday at midnight. I’m the exception, because his announcement has left me scratching my head. Midnight on Sunday is not Sunday at all. It’s already Monday and to add insult to injury, the curfew kicks in at that very moment. But the thing that worries me most is his underplayed announcement about rebuilding the economy. The first four levels of our lockdown had a devastating effect on our already Zimmer frame-dependent finances. But those difficult times of huge foreign debt and...

