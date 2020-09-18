 
 
Bridging foreign policy divide

While none of our countries should project a big brother attitude, there is also a price to be paid for state and non-state actors not engaging frankly with one another.

Mukoni Ratshitanga
18 Sep 2020
05:01:18 AM
Mukoni Ratshitanga. Picture: Neil McCartney

In his book: When Foreign Policy Becomes Domestic, African Peer Review Continental Secretariat chief executive officer Eddy Maloka proffers a critique to the National Development Plan’s (NDP) appraisal of South Africa in the international arena. The specific chapter of the NDP which exercised Maloka makes comments on South Africa’s foreign policy and offers suggestions on what its priorities should be. For example, it claims that at the time of the NDP’s drafting in 2012, some in the southern African region, held a “perception that South Africa is acting as a bully, a self-interested hegemon that acts in bad faith among...

