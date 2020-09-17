 
 
The guy with the bone in his hair

Sometimes one finds moral conviction in the strangest of places

Hagen Engler
17 Sep 2020
05:40:07 PM
The guy with the bone in his hair

Picture: iStock

If you speak to my ex-partners, you will get a different perspective, but I can be great. Not just nice, principled even. Ethical. On a warm day, I have a moral compass of a sort, and the strength of character to stand up for my beliefs. Of course, it’s hard to maintain impeccable standards of behaviour at all times. I readily relapse back into my default state of self-centred assholeness. I am not alone in this. But those good days can be quite impressive, even if I say so myself. When days are dark, it can be useful to remind...

