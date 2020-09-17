 
 
Dear Biko, the EFF has heeded your call

Columns

I thank the EFF for reviving your spirit. I thank the EFF for being so militant in their approach thus far.

Kabelo Chabalala
17 Sep 2020
10:01:27 AM
Dear Biko, the EFF has heeded your call

Steve Banku Biko, Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) icon. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Dispatch)

Dear Steve Biko, Black consciousness is living beyond your death. Such is the power of your influence and contribution to the emancipation of black people. The bold, radical and extraordinary move by the EFF against an advert and company that ridiculed us and the politics of our hair was a reminder that your legacy lives on. I say our hair as an ally to the black women who were once again subjected to racist treatment by Clicks. I remembered your words: “Merely by describing yourself as black you have started on a road towards emancipation, you have committed yourself to...

