 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The hard task of healing a racist past

Columns 1 hour ago

In places like South Africa where constitutional racism has been outlawed, there will always be pockets of individuals and groups, holding on to the past.

Brian Sokutu
17 Sep 2020
05:04:19 AM
PREMIUM!
The hard task of healing a racist past

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (C) and fellow drivers make a statement on the track as they 'take a knee' in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, prior to the start of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on August 2, 2020. (Photo by Bryn Lennon / POOL / AFP)

As the world grapples with the vestiges of racism, the historic 1936 Olympics in Berlin – during Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler’s rule – will always be remembered. While Hitler wanted to use the event to back up his Aryan supremacist views, Jesse Owens – a multitalented gold medallist athlete from America – not only made the Nazi leader eat humble pie with his triumphs at the Games, he brought to the global attention the dangers in racially segregated America. To protest racial inequality, confounding critics who said blacks could not rise up to any sporting challenge, other African-American athletes...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Full speech: SA will move to Lockdown Level 1 as midnight 20 September

Government ‘The new normal’: What you can do in Lockdown Level 1

Government Disgruntled artists want Ramaphosa’s help

Covid-19 Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, petrol price, SA resorts under threat and ANC to pay for SANDF flight to Zim

Athletics Triumphant return as Wayde coasts to victory


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.