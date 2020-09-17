 
 
ANC’s voice barely heard where it matters most

Columns

This cannot be the ANC people died for, with leaders living in comfort while the rest fight to survive.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
17 Sep 2020
05:02:35 AM
ANC’s voice barely heard where it matters most

ANC banner. Picture: Twitter

South Africa is in a political void, lacking the tangible and intangible leadership that is desperately needed. As we navigate a pandemic plagued with personal protective equipment tender fraud, elective meddling, political interference and disruptive politics, to name a few of the problems, I remain resolute that we continue the journey to the promised land. But there is nothing more disheartening than the state of the nation. The ANC was impossible to ignore in the armed struggle. Its reach was worldwide. Today, one has to wonder if it has become so deaf to the struggle of its people that they...

