 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Goodbye and Good riddance

Columns 1 min ago

Patricia de Lille should pay a political price for all the allegations against her.

Martin Williams
16 Sep 2020
05:05:26 AM
PREMIUM!
Goodbye and Good riddance

Patricia de Lille. Picture: Moneyweb

Lockdown Level 1 beckons and, perhaps, a Cabinet reshuffle. Spring change is in the air. Good. When Patricia de Lille is ejected from Cabinet, it’ll be Good riddance. We know President Cyril Ramaphosa places party loyalty above integrity and the rule of law. But he should have no qualms about removing Good Party leader De Lille. She is bad news for a government pretending to fight corruption. Many folks claim not to know what the 2018 spat between De Lille and the DA was about. Some still say the party lost a good leader. In fact, she faced serious allegations...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards

Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC

Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports

Society The dead become pawns in undertaker strike


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.