Thuli the answer to SA’s woes

Had Nelson Mandela’s successors followed on with his altruistic and exemplary legacy and adhered to and respected the constitution, what would our country have been like today? Easy answer. A parliament filled with honest, dedicated people, chosen for their professionalism with the sole aim of serving the nation at large. All departments and SOEs running like well-oiled machines and handling tenders with kid gloves – the word corruption not part of their vocabulary. And of more importance to the population at large, many of whom make up the poor and unemployed, this ethic filters down to the municipalities, with service...

Easy answer. A parliament filled with honest, dedicated people, chosen for their professionalism with the sole aim of serving the nation at large. All departments and SOEs running like well-oiled machines and handling tenders with kid gloves – the word corruption not part of their vocabulary. And of more importance to the population at large, many of whom make up the poor and unemployed, this ethic filters down to the municipalities, with service delivery their only priority.

Not unlike parliamentarians, municipal councillors are elected for their experience in specific portfolios like engineering and accountancy. It’s this level of governance that either keeps the citizenry contented, or makes them miserable and troublesome.

In hindsight, we know poverty and unemployment spawn the likes of Julius Malema, who promises a better life for the downtrodden at the expense of ridding society of “white capitalism”.

With Madiba-like governance, there’s no need for violent protests and looting. There’s enough money in the kitty for basic needs like proper housing, electricity, water and sanitation. Schools and libraries are built and transport provided in rural areas. The taxi industry, unlike now, is controlled by intelligent leaders and we have a properly trained police force.

By now, we’ve become fully aware that what’s needed is a new political direction – or rather, to go back to the one Nelson initiated: honesty, tolerance and clean governance. With these three elements in place, policies can be negotiated – policies aimed at improving the lot of communities-at-large.

We are also conscious of the fact that the ANC has screwed up and is a spent force. So, it follows that the opposition must seize the moment. This calls for strong leadership and political will in the opposing ranks.

If I were in the Democratic Alliance’s shoes, I’d go on bended knee and recruit Ms Thuli Madonsela. Her track record speaks for itself.

