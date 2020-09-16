 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Thuli the answer to SA’s woes

Columns 4 mins ago

If I were in the Democratic Alliance’s shoes, I’d go on bended knee and recruit Ms Thuli Madonsela.

Cliff Buchler
16 Sep 2020
05:03:24 AM
PREMIUM!
Thuli the answer to SA’s woes

Professor Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Had Nelson Mandela’s successors followed on with his altruistic and exemplary legacy and adhered to and respected the constitution, what would our country have been like today? Easy answer. A parliament filled with honest, dedicated people, chosen for their professionalism with the sole aim of serving the nation at large. All departments and SOEs running like well-oiled machines and handling tenders with kid gloves – the word corruption not part of their vocabulary. And of more importance to the population at large, many of whom make up the poor and unemployed, this ethic filters down to the municipalities, with service...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards

Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC

Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports

Society The dead become pawns in undertaker strike


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.