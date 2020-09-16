 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Making the rich even richer

Columns 3 mins ago

What have you done this week to make the planet a better place?

Ben Trovato
16 Sep 2020
05:03:44 AM
PREMIUM!
Making the rich even richer

Let me guess. You watched television and complained about the government. Maybe you took the dog for a walk. You sighed a lot. Did a bit of daytime drinking. What did I do? All of those things and more. I also helped to make Jeff Bezos R600 richer. No doubt he’s busy with the thank you card. You don’t get to be the wealthiest man in the world by forgetting your manners. Jeff is worth $184 billion (more than R3 trillion). He will add another $40 million to his name in the time it takes me to write this column....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards

Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC

Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports

Society The dead become pawns in undertaker strike


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.