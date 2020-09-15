 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Caution or xenophobia? Navigating the human trafficking issue in SA

Columns 2 mins ago

As a Nigerian human trafficking syndicate was uncovered recently, the tensions between ‘putting South Africans first’ and xenophobia have become more intense and it’s time to discuss it in the open.

15 Sep 2020
11:24:46 AM
PREMIUM!
Caution or xenophobia? Navigating the human trafficking issue in SA

Image: iStock.

It’s not controversial to believe that desperation and poverty breeds crime and around Africa, and that desperation and poverty are hardly a scarcity across the continent. In South Africa, we generally have it better than most so it’s no wonder that South Africa would attract people from the rest of Africa. Are those coming through the borders predisposed to a life of crime? Are they poor and desperate? Are they happy to profiteer on the good that’s left in South Africa? That’s probably true of some, but looking at Twitter, one wouldn’t be blamed for believing that South Africans seemingly...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards

Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC

Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports

Society The dead become pawns in undertaker strike


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.