Caution or xenophobia? Navigating the human trafficking issue in SA

PREMIUM!
Caution or xenophobia? Navigating the human trafficking issue in SAColumns 2 mins ago
As a Nigerian human trafficking syndicate was uncovered recently, the tensions between ‘putting South Africans first’ and xenophobia have become more intense and it’s time to discuss it in the open.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards
Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC
Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports
Society The dead become pawns in undertaker strike