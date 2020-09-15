 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Quiet violence of statues

Columns 1 hour ago

It is a time for South Africans to engage on why removing colonial statues is necessary for the vast majority.

Sydney Majoko
15 Sep 2020
05:03:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Quiet violence of statues

Sydney Majoko.

The late “Queen of Soul”, Aretha Franklin, in her role as a civil rights activist once said: “I’ve been locked up for disturbing the peace in Detroit, and I know you got to disturb the peace when you can’t get no peace.” In the week following the violence that was unleashed on retailer Clicks’ stores following its racist hair advertisement, this might seem like some sort of justification for that violence. Far from it. The peace that Franklin said she was not getting is the kind that was taken away from black people in America by constant police harassment, police...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 ‘Keep a close eye’ on UK’s R50m donation Corruption Watch urges

Crime Zama zamas to blame for railway theft

Politics SAAF jet issue: Ace’s latest weapon against Cyril?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 latest, Funeral industry’s shutdown and Mapaila slams Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: Only 20 Covid-19 deaths reported, with 1,579 new cases identified


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.