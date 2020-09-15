 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

A big no to this new normal

Columns 1 hour ago

Last week’s GDP figures, although shocking, were not unexpected.

Danie Toerien
15 Sep 2020
05:04:42 AM
PREMIUM!
A big no to this new normal

Danie Toerien.

In fact, it just highlighted what we already know. It did, however, reignite many debates, like how to defibrillate the dying economy, the merits of inclusive growth and universal relief measures as opposed to race-based grants or subsidies. While most adults struggle to come to terms with the new normal now in its infancy, children are also exposed to a new world where centuries-old traditions and belief systems could change forever. In April, barely a week after the lockdown was first announced, I was the one tasked with breaking the news to the tiny ones in our circle that the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 ‘Keep a close eye’ on UK’s R50m donation Corruption Watch urges

Crime Zama zamas to blame for railway theft

Politics SAAF jet issue: Ace’s latest weapon against Cyril?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 latest, Funeral industry’s shutdown and Mapaila slams Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: Only 20 Covid-19 deaths reported, with 1,579 new cases identified


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.