ANC air for the high rollers

Columns

Comrades, relax and enjoy the hospitality of the South African taxpayer. After all, none of you joined the struggle to be poor – and nobody joined the struggle to fly economy class!

Brendan Seery
14 Sep 2020
04:34:24 AM


Picture: iStock

Ladies and gentlemen, ANC comrades and freedom fighters! Welcome aboard ANC Air Force Flight 1652 to Harare. The skies really are friendlier when you fly with us because we promise: “A better flight for all.” This is a code share leg with our partner Banana Republic Airways (formerly known as SAA) – which apologises for being unable to carry out the flight itself. Its only remaining aircraft – removed from the museum hangar last week – is a Tiger Moth, which is too breezy for personages of your esteemed qualities. Please note, however, that this Falcon executive jet is only...

