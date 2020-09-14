 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Please let us come home…

Columns 25 seconds ago

So when, oh, when are the powers-that-be going to allow international flights back in?

Jennie Ridyard
14 Sep 2020
04:32:53 AM
PREMIUM!
Please let us come home…

Jennie Ridyard

Last week was my best friend’s 50th birthday – although obviously she’s much, much (13 months) older than me. And I missed it. I was an entire continent away, feeling sad and sulky that I couldn’t be at her socially-distanced outdoors braai in Benoni, that I wasn’t quaffing – or delicately sipping, if the government is reading this – South African pink bubbly, and mainlining on mini koeksisters with close family and friends. My mum was there, my sisters were there, my other besties were there, but I was not. I haven’t seen any of them since January. I yearn...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.