 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Is race a ‘false assumption’?

Columns 2 mins ago

The DA commits itself to non-racialism, which it says means the rejection of racial categorisation, especially in legislation.

William Saunderson-Meyer
12 Sep 2020
05:03:54 AM
PREMIUM!
Is race a ‘false assumption’?

DA supporters are seen celebrating during the opening ceremony of the Democratic Alliance's Federal Congress held at the Thwane Events Center, 7 April 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

In what is perhaps the most race-obsessed country on earth, the largest opposition party last weekend decided that race does not exist. It is a “false assumption”, declared the Democratic Alliance (DA) that one’s race, based on physical appearance, “represents people who think, feel, or have the same experience”. On the basis of such “false beliefs in racial difference … a great deal of harm was caused and continues to be caused”. The delegates to the DA’s policy conference agree, however, that racism and racialism exist and are “abhorrent and detestable”. Instead, the DA commits itself to non-racialism, which it...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.