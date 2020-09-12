 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Orchids and onions: Juju’s marketing genius

Columns 4 mins ago

Clicks and Unilever both get Onions for their handling of the entire episode.

Brendan Seery
12 Sep 2020
05:03:17 AM
PREMIUM!
Orchids and onions: Juju’s marketing genius

Members of the EFF protest outside the Clicks store in Mall of Africa, 7 September 2020, Midrand. The party has called for a total shutdown of all Clicks stores after a racist advert was shared on social media. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Many marketing and advertising “gurus” seem to view selling products and services as something akin to waging a military campaign; hence the liberal quoting from Sun Tzu, the Chinese general, philosopher and author of the seminal treatise The Art of War. I was wondering, looking at the fact that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) scored a comprehensive victory over Clicks, Unilever and TRESemmé this week in “Hair Wars”, and the fact that the EFF and its members are wannabe soldiers, whether commander-in-chief Julius Malema and his lieutenants had been studying Sun Tzu of late. Two quotes from the wise Chinese...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.