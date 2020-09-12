 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The ifs and buts of suicide

Columns 1 min ago

Some wounds stay raw. And sometimes, just sometimes, the hole in your heart rips wider.

Carine Hartman
12 Sep 2020
05:02:30 AM
PREMIUM!
The ifs and buts of suicide

Like when you read Dr Frans Korb’s story about a person committing suicide every hour. I know. I remember the day my brother “did it” like yesterday. Fifteen years ago he was one of two who “succeeded every hour”, the stats told me then. And “then” the stigma was as big as it is today. I knew he was going to do it: he told me. But I didn’t believe him. Yes, I tried; told him to go back on his happy pills; told him to see his “Dr Korb” psychiatrist. But I didn’t get on the plane to go...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.