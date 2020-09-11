PREMIUM!
The best bands never actually exist
There is really nothing more enjoyable than chilling in a bar, sipping on beers with your mate from Groove Foundation and just imagining the killer basslines you’re going to play, even when Groove Foundation doesn’t really exist.

