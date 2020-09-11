It’s not all black and white

PREMIUM!
It’s not all black and whiteColumns 1 min ago
A black farmer I view in the highest regard told me we need each other to make this country work for all of us. There needn’t be a distinction about who is a black or a white farmer.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?
Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns George Bizos, load shedding and Andile Lungisa loses SCA bid
Load Shedding Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records 1,990 new cases and 82 deaths