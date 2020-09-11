 
 
It’s not all black and white

Columns 1 min ago

A black farmer I view in the highest regard told me we need each other to make this country work for all of us. There needn’t be a distinction about who is a black or a white farmer.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
11 Sep 2020
05:03:45 AM
Stop Farm Murders movement protesters. Image: Rekord

The frontliners of the campaign against farm murders are wrong about so many things they say to the media in their apparent attempt to demonstrate the gravity of the phenomenon. I say this in full support of the call for government to take these gruesome events seriously. Too many farm workers and their bosses die. These deaths are unnecessary. But I do not stand with wealthy, powerful individuals acting as representatives of these communities in order to control the narrative. They do not seem to care about these families except to use their pain to drive a well-funded campaign to...

