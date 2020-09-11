 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Bizos: the end of an odyssey

Columns 1 hour ago

One by one, the great luminaries who were household names when we grew up are slowly passing away.

Mukoni Ratshitanga
11 Sep 2020
05:01:27 AM
PREMIUM!
Bizos: the end of an odyssey

Mukoni Ratshitanga. Picture: Neil McCartney

Following closely on Rivonia triallist Andrew Mlangeni, who departed in July, the latest is no less a personage than George Bizos, who rode into the sunset on Wednesday. Armed with a razor-sharp mind and a tongue that could be as devastatingly acerbic as it could lend comfort to the oppressed,  Bizos devoted his entire adult life  to the practice of law; relentlessly punching holes and exposing the intellectual and moral  indigency of the apartheid system. For the most part, he won. In the instances that he lost battles, it was because the presiding judges were no more than apparatchiks of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns George Bizos, load shedding and Andile Lungisa loses SCA bid

Load Shedding Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records 1,990 new cases and 82 deaths


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.