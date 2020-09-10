 
 
This department, that department – differing levels of service

Columns

The tax office has become the opposite of what it used to be a few years ago, where you would enter and be done inside an hour.

Eric Naki
10 Sep 2020
05:00:04 AM
This department, that department – differing levels of service

Image: Moneyweb

Public service delivery is always judged determined by the level of delivery in front-line social services departments such as health, social development, education and human settlements or housing. These departments often overshadow all other government departments because they are about the livelihoods, wellness and social needs of the people, most of whom are the poor. So, if they fail to meet their obligations to the citizens, it becomes easy to notice and even solicits protests from those affected. But the backroom departments that have little to do with social needs are hardly noticed even when they do wrong. Sometimes those...

