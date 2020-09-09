Let’s not celebrate success so hard that we forget ethics

In his book titled Black, White and Grey, Franz Krüger defines ethics this way; “It is about right and wrong, and it has been around much longer than journalism, or media, or even written word. “Every human culture has a system of morality and standards according to which behaviour is judged.” This pondering of ethical conduct emanates from the celebrations and congratulatory messages to DJ Sbu for expanding his MoFaya brand with three new energy drink flavours and 12 new carbonated soft drink flavours. Not only that, last week while selling his new products on the streets, he gave unethical...

In his book titled Black, White and Grey, Franz Krüger defines ethics this way; “It is about right and wrong, and it has been around much longer than journalism, or media, or even written word.

“Every human culture has a system of morality and standards according to which behaviour is judged.”

This pondering of ethical conduct emanates from the celebrations and congratulatory messages to DJ Sbu for expanding his MoFaya brand with three new energy drink flavours and 12 new carbonated soft drink flavours.

Not only that, last week while selling his new products on the streets, he gave unethical ‘business tips’ that included omitting the truth about the prices and manipulation to help their (entrepreneurs) businesses to thrive. That is very much unethical. It is wrong.

Perhaps South Africans have forgotten that there were allegations about how badly he handled business at his now-defunct record label TS Records. This is the same company that allegedly robbed hit songstress Zahara, and the late ProKid and Brown Dash.

Are people suffering from selective amnesia or do we simply not care about how people may have suffered under his leadership at TS Records? Are we a generation that is so obsessed with success that it doesn’t matter how we get there, as long as we get what we want?

Contrary to this, Tyler Perry was also celebrated throughout the world after Forbes announced that he is Hollywood’s newest billionaire. He has always been celebrated for his amazing ethical conduct in business, especially by fellow blacks who are hired in his productions. Taraji P. Henson is one of the people who have spoken so well about how well Perry treats people he employees and contracts.

That is a man that is worth us celebrating, not DJ Sbu.

We must adhere to good ethical conducts in all that we do. Ethics help us clarify our values. They serve as a need for a moral hierarchy while they ensure that our society has a framework that helps us resolve conflicts and develop trust in each other.

If people are going to rise to fame, become successful in their business adventures or anything they set their minds to, we need to celebrate not only their achievements. We should ensure that what we are celebrating was obtained through ways or means that are aligned to our systems of morality and standards. We have a responsibility to promote good ethical behaviour.

At the end, the means should always justify the end. And if we find ourselves in situations where the end is justified by means, we should know that our morals are disappearing.

Perhaps DJ Sbu doesn’t care much about ethics, because he pulled a stunt that got him fired a few years back. Also, his fans and supporters should understand that the moral decay in our society is enabled by people like them who choose to overlook and not hold their favourites accountable. They are the same people who would label some of us who aren’t impressed by DJ Sbu’s unethical stunts as jealous.

Rodney Davis argues, “If you’re guided by a spirit of transparency, it forces you to operate with a spirit of ethics. Success comes from simplifying complex issues, address problems head on, be truthful and transparent. If you open yourself up to scrutiny,it forces you to a higher standard. I believe you should deliver on your promise.

“Promise responsibly.”

Let’s operate with a spirit of ethics in all that we do. Until then, the likes of DJ Sbu are not worth being celebrated.

Many thanks to tweeps that didn’t forget his alleged injustices. Lest we suffer from selective amnesia. Black excellence should not just be measured on one’s success or achievement, it should also pass the ethical test.

Kabelo Chabalala is the founder and chairperson of the Young Men Movement (YMM), an organisation that focuses on the reconstruction of the socialisation of boys to create a new cohort of men. Email, kabelo03chabalala@gmail.com; Twitter, @KabeloJay; Facebook, Kabelo Chabalala

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.