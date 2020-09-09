 
 
Let’s not celebrate success so hard that we forget ethics

Columns 5 seconds ago

Those applauding DJ Sbu’s conduct should understand that the moral decay in our society is enabled by those who choose to overlook and not hold their favourites accountable.

Kabelo Chabalala
09 Sep 2020
04:26:06 PM
Two of MoFaya's three co-founders, Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe and Sibusiso 'DJ Sbu' Leope | Image: Kay Selisho

In his book titled Black, White and Grey, Franz Krüger defines ethics this way; “It is about right and wrong, and it has been around much longer than journalism, or media, or even written word. “Every human culture has a system of morality and standards according to which behaviour is judged.” This pondering of ethical conduct emanates from the celebrations and congratulatory messages to DJ Sbu for expanding his MoFaya brand with three new energy drink flavours and 12 new carbonated soft drink flavours. Not only that, last week while selling his new products on the streets, he gave unethical...

