EFF exploits bad hair day

PREMIUM!
EFF exploits bad hair dayColumns 1 hour ago
Black women’s hair has been exploited this week by a macho, violent, racist party seeking attention.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Investigation Criminal charges considered over R82m school built in sewage
General EFF may be sued for damages, say experts
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, EFF protests, Zuma’s arms deal trial and Zondo commission
Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 15,000 death mark
Environment Emotion vs science: Rogue baboon causes drama in Cape Town