 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

EFF exploits bad hair day

Columns 1 hour ago

Black women’s hair has been exploited this week by a macho, violent, racist party seeking attention.

Martin Williams
09 Sep 2020
05:02:37 AM
PREMIUM!
EFF exploits bad hair day

Members of the EFF protest outside the Clicks store in Mall of Africa, 7 September 2020, Midrand. The party has called for a total shutdown of all Clicks stores after a racist advert was shared on social media. Picture: Jacques Nelles

If we are open to the experience, art in any form can change the way we look at the world. For me, one such work was a column written by Nikiwe Bikitsha in 2010. Headlined “Hanging up my wig”, it described Bikitsha’s realisation of “what a liberating step I’d taken by putting my fake coif out to pasture”. “The decision to retire my wig wasn’t prompted by ideology; neither was I influenced by the ebb and flow of the never-ending debate on the politics of black hair; that is: does wearing fake hair mean you have sold out and are...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation Criminal charges considered over R82m school built in sewage

General EFF may be sued for damages, say experts

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, EFF protests, Zuma’s arms deal trial and Zondo commission

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 15,000 death mark

Environment Emotion vs science: Rogue baboon causes drama in Cape Town


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.