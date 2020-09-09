 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The ANC is a living nightmare

Columns 1 hour ago

The ANC is left flat and has to be pushed or carried by the president. We need a tubeless tyre political party. No chance for dark holes.

Cliff Buchler
09 Sep 2020
05:17:06 AM
PREMIUM!
The ANC is a living nightmare

African National Congress (ANC) flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

When closing my eyes at night, I see the ANC. When I awaken at three in the morning, I see the ANC in my mind’s eye. When switching on the bedside radio, the first news item is about another ANC foul-up. When opening the e-edition of my favourite tabloid, the ANC has stolen another horrible headline. Television news is no better. It kicks off with an ad for some funeral parlour (appropriately, perhaps?), then on to coverage of the ANC adding to its smelly track record. During the Zondo commission broadcast, ANC cadres sprout obvious lies through their teeth. In...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation Criminal charges considered over R82m school built in sewage

General EFF may be sued for damages, say experts

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, EFF protests, Zuma’s arms deal trial and Zondo commission

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 15,000 death mark

Environment Emotion vs science: Rogue baboon causes drama in Cape Town


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.