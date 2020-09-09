 
 
Makes your hair stand on end

Columns 1 hour ago

Dear Generalissimo Julius Malema, Comandante de la Revolución, Nemesis of Clicks, Congratulations on ordering your ground troops to “ATTACK!” The upper case was presumably for the benefit of fighters who don’t see so well.

Ben Trovato
09 Sep 2020
05:00:40 AM
If you’re going to be a revolutionary leader, that really is the only command worth tweeting. Well, that and “bring me the 18-year-old!” Being a man of wealth and taste, you will know I’m referring to the Glenfiddich rather than someone’s niece. Who could have imagined that Clicks, of all chains, would have been the one to revive your flagging brand? You don’t get more middle-class than Clicks. But they are not as harmless as they appear. Many a man has felt the life force drain from his body at the words: “I’m just popping in to Clicks. Won’t be...

