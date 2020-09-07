The dark days are upon us

There’s a book called Rosewater, by the British-Nigerian science-fiction author Tade Thompson. I’d recommend it if cyberpunk Lagos appeals, but increasingly one line – possibly misremembered – keeps repeating on me: “America went dark.” Because science fiction has become reality. One of my best friends is American, though she hasn’t lived stateside since last century. However, her conversations with her mother in the US have become increasingly bizarre. For instance, Covid-19 is a leftist plot, cooked up to make Donald Trump seem incompetent – like he’s not doing that by himself – and oust him from power. Yes, “they” want...

There’s a book called Rosewater, by the British-Nigerian science-fiction author Tade Thompson.

I’d recommend it if cyberpunk Lagos appeals, but increasingly one line – possibly misremembered – keeps repeating on me:

“America went dark.” Because science fiction has become reality.

One of my best friends is American, though she hasn’t lived stateside since last century. However, her conversations with her mother in the US have become increasingly bizarre.

For instance, Covid-19 is a leftist plot, cooked up to make Donald Trump seem incompetent – like he’s not doing that by himself – and oust him from power.

Yes, “they” want him gone so badly that they’ll basically break the whole world, rather than doing something a little less complex – like dropping a bomb on him.

Also, Michelle Obama is a man called Michael.

Barack Obama – a non-American Muslim, obviously – is gay, Michael is his boyfriend, and Michael agreed to pose as Barack’s wife, and somewhere they got surrogate children, and then an entire backstory and family, and photographs of “Michelle” as

a child were manufactured out of the magical ether, and it’s all a leftist plot.

Also, the current Black Lives Matter protests are a leftist plot to destabilise the Trump government and make him look bad so he loses the election.

Also, if Trump loses it’s because of vote tampering from the leftist plotters.

However… He’s going to win by a landslide! Then they’re going to elect Ivanka in four years! Then one of “those nice Trump boys!”

The Trump dynasty will rule forever, hallelujah!

“But ma, isn’t that technically a dictatorship?” says my friend.

No, says her mother – and her father, sister and uncles – and you need to watch proper news for the truth: Fox News.

Also, Hillary Clinton is lesbian, Bill is a paedophile, Kamala Harris is a leftist plot to get a black woman into power and only Trump can keep America safe.

People challenging these conspiracies are dubbed “sheeple”.

And yet when I met my friend’s mother she was a pleasant, intelligent woman, but she’s drunk the krazy Kool-Aid.

Surely, surely, they can’t believe this. But they do. Yes, America has gone very dark indeed.

