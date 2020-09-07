 
 
The dark days are upon us

Columns 1 hour ago

Surely, surely, they can’t believe this. But they do. Yes, America has gone very dark indeed.

Jennie Ridyard
07 Sep 2020
07:14:47 AM
The dark days are upon us

Jennie Ridyard

There’s a book called Rosewater, by the British-Nigerian science-fiction author Tade Thompson. I’d recommend it if cyberpunk Lagos appeals, but increasingly one line – possibly misremembered – keeps repeating on me: “America went dark.” Because science fiction has become reality. One of my best friends is American, though she hasn’t lived stateside since last century. However, her conversations with her mother in the US have become increasingly bizarre. For instance, Covid-19 is a leftist plot, cooked up to make Donald Trump seem incompetent – like he’s not doing that by himself – and oust him from power. Yes, “they” want...

