The dark days are upon us

PREMIUM!
The dark days are upon usColumns 1 hour ago
Surely, surely, they can’t believe this. But they do. Yes, America has gone very dark indeed.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Daily news update: Trump blasts Mandela, EFF out of Clicks, why Chiefs failed
Politics ‘Leaks warfare’ – Phumzile van Damme throws down the gauntlet
Load Shedding UPDATE: Stages 1 and 2 load shedding rotation until Wednesday
Politics EFF prepares to mobilise members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores
General Grass on ash: uncovering 200,000 year old beds from South Africa