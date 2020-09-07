 
 
Synchronised polls will kill small parties

Columns 16 hours ago

For the first time, there’s discussion about synchronising all the elections, prompted by the governing ANC and the EFF, the third largest party.

Dirk Kotze
07 Sep 2020
04:54:33 AM
Synchronised polls will kill small parties

Campaign posters fill the wall outside a voting station on May 7, 2014 in Bekkersdal, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Athol Moralee)

For the first time, there's discussion about synchronising all the elections, prompted by the governing ANC and the EFF, the third largest party. They want all elections to be held on the same day, presumably in 2024. The DA, the main opposition party, does not support the idea. Most smaller parties have not yet taken a public position on it. The debate raises two important questions: the first, why now? The second, who stands to benefit from the synchronisation? Those in favour have presented several motivations. One is that doing so would result in cost saving for political parties and...

