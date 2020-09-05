 
 
Cyril comes out of hibernation

The fraudsters have been operating for decades, unscathed after 26 years of the auditorgeneral identifying each year in his annual report gross levels of state corruption.

William Saunderson-Meyer
05 Sep 2020
05:01:00 AM
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned the country faces a 'coronavirus storm' . POOL/AFP/Jerome Delay

It would be churlish to deny that President Cyril Ramaphosa has just had one of his better weeks in office. He not only survived an ANC national executive meeting (NEC) that some had predicted might trigger his recall, but he managed to force powerful politicians facing criminal charges to withdraw from leadership positions. He is also once more the man upon whom great hopes of ending that rampant criminality that exists within the ranks of the party and government. Both these achievements are less impressive than they are painted to be. Given Ramaphosa’s unrivalled personal popularity and the powers of...

