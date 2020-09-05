 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Orchids and onions: An orchid for Momentum’s clever concept of ‘rebooting’ 2020

Columns 2 hours ago

It shows simple aspirations of people who have seen the world turned upside down.

Brendan Seery
05 Sep 2020
05:11:24 AM
PREMIUM!
Orchids and onions: An orchid for Momentum’s clever concept of ‘rebooting’ 2020

Screen shot of Momentum ad

One of the interesting aspects of the lockdown has been the way it has seen companies trying to change their messaging, to emphasise how “human” they are, how they are “always there for you” and that “we’re all in this together”. Most of it takes a back seat to making a buck. No clearer example is there than that of Santam and other short-term insurers, which are in court fighting to avoid paying out policyholders for business interruption losses suffered due to lockdown. Momentum is another insurer which didn’t cover itself in sympathy after it also fought to avoid paying...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Attorneys approach High Court to shut down Road Accident Fund

World Trump tells Americans to try to vote twice

Load Shedding Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 3 on Friday

Africa China invades Zim’s Hwange National Park to explore for coal

Personal Finance These scams are waiting to swallow your retrenchment package


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.