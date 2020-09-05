 
 
Talk about a stroke of luck

Did you know cats can have strokes? I didn’t. Not until my Tinky gave a little spin, closed one eye and started falling around.

Carine Hartman
05 Sep 2020
05:09:40 AM
Talk about a stroke of luck

Carine Hartman.

Must be her tummy, I thought. She’s been battling for a couple of days. She’s just dehydrated. But the vet told us differently and, just like that, our lives changed. Back home we start making plans: she needs little wheels to drag those lame hind legs around. Son’s on it. Daughter religiously injects water into her mouth little bits at a time, every 20 minutes. She gets carried to her sunny spot outside. Putting her to sleep is not an option; she’s a fighter, the kids all tell me – but I despaired. Beloved’s brother had a stroke hardly a...





