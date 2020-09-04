School’s out to some degree

Ah, for those heady days when your matric could put your foot in the door, then sticking with your chosen company and putting in the long hours would see you climb the ladder. Today, it seems youngsters are finding it difficult to find that crack in the door and woe betide those with decades of experience and no degree. Which is a pity – and a problem. Is matric simply not good enough, is it a reflection on our education system, or is it a reflection on a youth often accused of not being service or people orientated? Why is...

Today, it seems youngsters are finding it difficult to find that crack in the door and woe betide those with decades of experience and no degree. Which is a pity – and a problem. Is matric simply not good enough, is it a reflection on our education system, or is it a reflection on a youth often accused of not being service or people orientated?

Why is a lifetime of experience not regarded and for those golden oldies locked into their jobs because their pensions simply won’t allow them to live comfortably on their laurels – what are their options when looking at shifting jobs? Although in this economic climate, shifting jobs is probably the worst idea.

Since my granddaughter’s arrival three months ago – thank you, thank you – I’m constantly mulling these and other thoughts around her pending education. Preschool fees are varsity-level expensive and does our education system really actually truly set youngsters up for life in the grind? I’m not entirely convinced it does, because life is so much more than read ’n write.

The other problem is the whole latchkey child – kids are baby goats – issue, where parents must work all day doing double or triple jobs over their original job because everyone else has been retrenched. Home schooling is apparently an option because of the flexibility gained by being able to focus on not only the official syllabus, but a much broader educational experience. And hats off to parents who manage to do this. It must be a daunting experience to first-timers.

Those who remember Pink Floyd’s “We don’t need no education” may relate to the meat grinder experience of school back then. I don’t have fond memories of my time and the scars run deep.

So, what to do about The Granddaughter? Right now, I’m lucky enough to be able to set up an education fund so by the time she’s ready to enter primary school, we’ll have some options. I know there have been changes to the government education system, but the number of children who don’t make it to matric from Grade 1 is of huge concern.

There’s a problem there, it’s not being addressed effectively and if young ’uns can’t find employment with a matric, where are the pre-matric children in the workforce? Unemployment hit 30.1% in the first quarter and with the economy being shredded by the pandemic the second quarter results, still to be released by Stats SA, are likely to be a horror show. I’ll be very happy if I’m proved wrong.

In the meantime, the obsession with degrees and diplomas must, must, make space for enthusiasm, in-house training and life experience. It’s the only way we’re going to survive economically.

