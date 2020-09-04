 
 
School’s out to some degree

Columns 1 hour ago

The obsession with degrees and diplomas must make space for enthusiasm, in-house training and life experience.

Amanda Watson
04 Sep 2020
05:09:09 AM
School’s out to some degree

Amanda Watson.

Ah, for those heady days when your matric could put your foot in the door, then sticking with your chosen company and putting in the long hours would see you climb the ladder. Today, it seems youngsters are finding it difficult to find that crack in the door and woe betide those with decades of experience and no degree. Which is a pity – and a problem. Is matric simply not good enough, is it a reflection on our education system, or is it a reflection on a youth often accused of not being service or people orientated? Why is...

