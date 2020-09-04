 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Rising to the judicial occasion

Columns 1 min ago

As citizens, we can only hope that our judiciary continues to be populated by women and men imbued with such nonchalance.

Mukoni Ratshitanga
04 Sep 2020
05:01:39 AM
PREMIUM!
Rising to the judicial occasion

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke sits during the Life Esidemeni Hearings at the Emoyeni Conference Centre in Johannesburg on 21 November 2017. The hearings into the transfer of patients from the Esidemeni facility which resulted in the untimely deaths of over 140 patients. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Following the 2016 publication of his autobiography, My Own Liberator, retired and former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has written another book. Punningly titled: All Rise – a judicial memoir, the 305-page tome chronicles Moseneke’s 15- year terms as a high court and Constitutional Court judge. Back in September 1994, Moseneke was offered and accepted an acting judgeship for three months at the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria. About that period, he speaks in terms that evoke nostalgia: “Fresh optimism had sprung. Vulnerable green buds were raring to burst into full bloom. It was a season of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump tells Americans to try to vote twice

Load Shedding Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 3 on Friday

Africa China invades Zim’s Hwange National Park to explore for coal

Personal Finance These scams are waiting to swallow your retrenchment package

Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.