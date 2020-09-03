Don’t touch me on my PE-ness: My beef with Jannie & Baksteen

PREMIUM!
Don’t touch me on my PE-ness: My beef with Jannie & BaksteenColumns 1 hour ago
PE-ness is as much a state of mind as a physical characteristic that can be pointed out. If you’re lucky enough to have spent some time in PE, and there is a little PE-ness on you, you should be proud.
