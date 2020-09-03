 
 
Rakgadis subjugate SA wives

Columns

It’s time for our brothers to protect their significant others from their families.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
03 Sep 2020
05:07:41 AM
Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo.

We cannot discuss rakgadis (paternal aunts/matriarchs) without talking about the lack of empathy and love for the brother’s children and their hatred of the woman whose only fault lies in being the one who came in, a choice of their brother. I experienced rakgadi growing up, then I married… When one of my father’s siblings died – the main rakgadi – so did the unspoken tension and the bitterness that filled the air whenever she arrived. I did not cry when she died – why would I? My love for Mama meant I stood with her. So, too, did Papa....

