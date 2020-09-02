 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Hermione magic in the air

Columns 2 hours ago

Until politically connected criminals are jailed, the so-called war on corruption is just talk. The hype about President Cyril Ramaphosa drawing a line in the sand is overblown.

Martin Williams
02 Sep 2020
05:00:32 AM
PREMIUM!
Hermione magic in the air

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a virtual sitting of parliament, 27 August 2020. Picture: GCIS

Let’s not get excited about a few ANC suspects being told to appear before the party’s integrity committee. It’s a toothless body which previously cleared Deputy President David Mabuza. That tells you all you need to know about the standards of integrity required for a free pass. Until politically connected criminals are jailed, the so-called war on corruption is just talk. The hype about President Cyril Ramaphosa drawing a line in the sand is overblown. After the weekend meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), Ramaphosa was unable to clarify how the integrity committee should operate. Nor could he...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

World US police shoot and kill another black man

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.