Hermione magic in the air

PREMIUM!
Hermione magic in the airColumns 2 hours ago
Until politically connected criminals are jailed, the so-called war on corruption is just talk. The hype about President Cyril Ramaphosa drawing a line in the sand is overblown.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’
Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested
Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages
World US police shoot and kill another black man
General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm