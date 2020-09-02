 
 
Tripping on the road to nowhere

Columns

A Covid-19 week is a month in human terms and I’d spent all of them champing at the bit to get out of the house and hit the road.

Ben Trovato
02 Sep 2020
05:06:25 AM
Tripping on the road to nowhere

Bit of a delayed reaction, but Level 2, hey? Look at us, swanking about all free and easy, visiting friends and sitting in restaurants drinking and eating like normal people. It’s almost as if we no longer care that everybody is a walking, talking delivery device for a potentially deadly pathogen. I’ve never seen so many happy people that aren’t on drugs. I can’t even begin to imagine the wild delights that await us under Level 1. As for life without any levels at all, the notion of that kind of freedom brings tears to my eyes. I might not...

