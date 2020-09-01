 
 
Police system needs overhaul

The overhaul of the system has to be deliberate: police have to be specifically trained to deal with policing in poorer communities.

Sydney Majoko
01 Sep 2020
05:01:02 AM
Police clear way for Bheki Cele convoy to the police station after visiting the family of the desceased teanager aand residents demanded the comminity member who was arrested by police in the morning, 28 August 2020.. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

The death of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies on Wednesday night put the township of Eldorado Park on its own kind of lockdown for a couple of days. Residents demanded justice for the Down syndrome-afflicted boy allegedly killed during his interaction with four members of the South Africa Police Service (Saps). In the beginning, the official Saps version claimed his death was the result of being caught in crossfire between police and gangsters. It is a version that would have been easy to sell to the rest of the country because of the area’s known gangsterism problem. The only thing, as it...





