Could the DA tackle Mashaba for copyright infringement?

Columns 1 hour ago

Herman Mashaba decided it would be marvellous to begin his own political party and it’s all seeming like pretty familiar territory, on many fronts.

Richard Chemaly
01 Sep 2020
05:15:28 AM
Former Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, launching his new political party, the People's Dialogue. Picture: Screen grab/YouTube

When Herman Mashaba announced his new party, Action SA, I thought okaaaayyyy, then spent the next few moments speculating over what the party will offer. We didn’t have to wait long though, to be informed of the “seven core values”: non-racialism, economic prosperity, social justice, quality education, rule of law, electoral reform, and ethical leadership. I know these words. In part, it’s because these words hardly have the capacity to distinguish them from any other upstart party. I mean, “Rule of Law” was on the Purple Cow campaign posters, and economic prosperity sounds a lot like “growing South Africa together”....

