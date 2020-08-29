PREMIUM!
Scared of Covid-19? Beware the ANC-20 virus…Columns 5 hours ago
I urge everyone to access the detailed tender awards released by the Treasury online at ocpo. treasury.gov. za/COVID19. Read and weep. Read and gnash your teeth. But please read.
