Danger of the ANC-20 virus

29 Aug 2020

I urge everyone to access the detailed tender awards released by the Treasury online at ocpo. treasury.gov. za/COVID19. Read and weep. Read and gnash your teeth. But please read.

William Saunderson-Meyer
29 Aug 2020
05:00:30 AM
African National Congress (ANC) flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

The Covid-19 pandemic will sicken 9,000 out of every million South Africans. The ANC-20 corruption pandemic is far worse. It will make every one of us sick to our stomachs. At least half of the R10.4 billion that government set aside for emergency Covid-19 relief is under criminal investigation. When the process is completed, it is conceivable that more than two out of three rand set aside to care for the vulnerable, the sick and the dying, will be shown to have been misused – either stolen in non-delivered contracts or skimmed through inflated prices. I urge everyone to access...

