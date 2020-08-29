 
 
Orchids and onions: KFC gets recipe wrong with senseless suspension of famous ‘finger lickin’ good’ slogan

Well done to City of Cape Town and to HelloFCB+ for Gender-based violence campaign.

Brendan Seery
29 Aug 2020
05:14:19 AM
Orchids and onions: KFC gets recipe wrong with senseless suspension of famous ‘finger lickin’ good’ slogan

Screen shot of KFC ad

Gender-based violence (GBV) is such a part of the fabric of our dysfunctional society that sometimes it can seem overwhelming. How do you stop it, what do you do? Because of that, it is even more challenging to those putting together messages about GBV; although I would hesitate to call them “marketing” messages they still, in many cases, incorporate the classic sales pitch “call to action”. HelloFCB+ and the City of Cape Town came up with a simple way of getting people to take action when they become aware of women or children being abused – because hearing the message...

