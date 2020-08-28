 
 
Black is not so beautiful

How come I cannot find a black doll that sings about nonyane tse pedi godimo ga setlhare in a country where nearly 80% of the population is black?

Rorisang Kgosana
28 Aug 2020
04:59:49 AM
Some examples of the Sibahle Collection's dolls. Picture: Supplied

My first child recently turned a year old and leading up to her first birthday party, I looked forward to ensuring it was a memorable and precious day, filled with balloons and gifts. Her first birthday was a big deal for me. Reaching a year of her life, as well as of motherhood, was a milestone worth celebrating, despite the lockdown regulations. I made sure to find the best baker to create a beautiful unicorn cake, unicorn-themed decor was bought, big helium balloons were ordered and I also got a tiara for my little girl to feel like a princess...

