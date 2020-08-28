 
 
ANC mimicking Kenya’s Kanu

Columns 1 hour ago

Could Kanu, which so easily betrayed the African position on Smith’s UDI, have been a creature of principle at home?

Mukoni Ratshitanga
28 Aug 2020
05:00:09 AM
ANC mimicking Kenya's Kanu

Mukoni Ratshitanga. Picture: Neil McCartney

This afternoon, the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC will commence a weekend-long virtual meeting to discuss various matters. For its position as the governing party, many South Africans, regardless of their party political affiliation, take a keen interest in what happens – or does not happen – in the ANC. This meeting takes place at a time when public attention on the ANC has been heightened for all the wrong reasons. These include Covid-19 related corruption, decidedly arrogant postures like last week’s swearing in of corruption-accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial...

