We should all be feminists, especially us men

Columns 1 hour ago

As we wrap up women’s month, I encourage us all to be feminists.

Kabelo Chabalala
26 Aug 2020
11:57:06 AM
Group of female protesting for equality and women empowerment. Picture: iStock

Bell Hooks said: “Simply put, feminism is a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression. I liked this definition because it does not imply that men were the enemy.” I think that is the most simplified definition of feminism. Perhaps, if seeing life through the lenses of feminism emasculates you, let’s stick to another old human rights issue we have been battling with as a people. Equality. It is best defined as: “The state of being equal, especially in status, rights or opportunities.” Every year in August, we host seminars, hear pastors preach about the Proverbs 31 woman, and...

