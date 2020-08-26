 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Cyril should play the Ace

Columns 2 hours ago

Ramaphosa’s letter has not set us on an irrevocable anticorruption path. It’s merely more of the same verbiage.

Martin Williams
26 Aug 2020
04:59:36 AM
PREMIUM!
Cyril should play the Ace

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Supplied

What would it take for you to believe President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assertion that the ANC has reached a turning point in the fight against corruption? How about the arrest and prosecution of secretary-general Ace Magashule? That would signal genuine intent. South Africans are fed up with Ramaphosa’s fine words. We shall accept nothing less than “Ace in the hole”, where the hole is a prison cell. If that’s not going to happen, Ramaphosa shouldn’t waste his breath and our time. Turning point be damned. Lack of action is turning the president into an ineffectual windbag. All mouth and no trousers...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Ramaphosa will not address the nation tonight, says Presidency 25.8.2020
ANC NWC meeting sets tone for NEC to act against graft accused 25.8.2020
The people need to reclaim ANC, SACP says after Gumede’s ‘shock’ deployment 25.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Another disease plagues Brazil Covid fight: corruption

General Daily news update: Africa may be past Covid peak, Bosasa back at Zondo, your weather update

Business News Workers left in the lurch as UIF Ters payments suspended

Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend

Breaking News Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.