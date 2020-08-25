 
 
ANC’s conscience is dead

Columns

Instead of writing heartfelt appeals to the organisation, the president should be asking the National Prosecuting Authority why corruption prosecutions are taking so long.

Sydney Majoko
25 Aug 2020
05:05:31 AM
ANC banner. Picture: Twitter

A visitor from another planet would be really convinced there is a real process of introspection going on in the ANC. The ruling party has been “getting rid of corruption”. The president started off with an impassioned plea in a letter to the party faithful imploring them to “draw a line in the sand, act decisively and demonstrate clear political will” in the battle against corruption. Within days of Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter, corruption-accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature. In Gauteng, influential party members like Bandile Masusku were asked to...

